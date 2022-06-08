Sully, On The Air Cohost, discusses why gas prices continue to hit record highs in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices in San Diego County have hit new records in each of the last 12 days and the question remains, why is this happening?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Wednesday set a record for the 12th consecutive day, rising 1.7 cents to $6.311, extending its streak of increases to 13 consecutive days.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Sully, On The Air Cohost, about why San Diego County continues to hit record high gas prices.