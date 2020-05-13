Sully: Opening up the Economy in San Diego and latest on Tesla and Tesla

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan discussed two steps that he says need to happen to reopen the economy on Good Morning San Diego via Skype.

A dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of coronavirus shutdown orders may be coming to an end.

The Alameda County Health Department announced on Twitter late Tuesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations this week.

It can start making vehicles Monday — as long as it delivers on worker safety precautions. It wasn’t clear from the statement whether Tesla would face any punishment for reopening last Monday in defiance of county orders.