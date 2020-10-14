Sully: Preparing finances for upcoming election





The 2020 presidential race is causing folks to make some defensive financial decisions, according to KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan.

Sully said one accountant had a client who was planning to stretch the sale of his founder shares in a tech-sector company over a three-year period.

Instead, the client compressed the installment sale into a one-shot transaction this month because right now, the clients shares will be taxed on capital gains at a rate of 23.8%.

If Democratic candidate Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump and Democrats retain the House of Representatives and flip the Senate that client could have potentially been staring at a 39.6% tax rate.

Biden’s tax plan would put the marginal rate for top earners back at the Obama-era 39.6% rate, up from the current 37% rate.

That 39.6% rate would apply to the capital gains of people who earn more than $1 million.

That’s “nearly doubling the tax bite for higher earners,” said Sully.

It’s one aspect of a tax proposal where the top 1% of earners would pay for almost 80% of an increase in taxes, according to a budget model from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.