Sully: San Diego business are scrambling for workers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely curbed by shortages of workers and raw materials as rapidly improving public health and massive government aid fueled an economic boom.

Many workers emerging from the pandemic don’t want to return to the jobs they once had.

Layoffs and lockdowns combined with enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks gave many Americans the time and the financial cushion to rethink their careers.

Some employers and business groups are calling for an end to the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement, saying it’s giving recipients less incentive to look for work.

“Right here in San Diego, I have interviewed Maeve Rockford of Sugar and Spice and she like so many restaurateurs are having a hard time finding employees because those workers are making more money on unemployment benefits rather than coming back to work,” said KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan.

But a senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, says health concerns and child care responsibilities are the main reasons holding workers back.

If Americans could choose between having more government-sponsored job and skills training programs and a universal basic income, the majority would pick the former according to a Pew Research Center survey

During the pandemic, the average American household received $5,500 from three different rounds of stimulus checks, according to the Economic Security Project.