Sully: Small business impact as coronavirus restrictions rollback

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Indoor dining will be closed for at least the next three weeks after the county remained on the state’s monitoring list for three consecutive days, leading all indoor operations to be halted at a variety of businesses, including restaurants, where county health officials say many of the recent outbreaks occurred.

KUSI Contributor and radio host Sully Sullivan joined Good Morning San Diego to explain the impact of rolling back restrictions amid COVID-19 will have on small businesses.