Sully: Stock market party still going strong amid political unrest





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The unbelievable events in Washington D.C. last week weren’t enough to stop the American stock market last week, according to KUSI Contributor, AM 600 KOGO Radio Host, Sully Sullivan.

“The stock market party was still going strong just last Friday, even when the Jobs numbers showed that we lost 140,000 jobs in December which, incidentally was the first drop since the spring,” said Sully on Good Morning San Diego.