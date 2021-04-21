Sully: Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. Economy is booming

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stocks were mostly higher early Wednesday as investors continued to work through company earnings reports and closely watch the bond market.

Much of the market’s focus over the next two weeks will be on individual company stocks and how well their quarterly results turn out.

This week roughly 80 members of the S&P 500 are due to report, as well as one out of every three members of the Dow.

KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the economy and said, “The economy is at a once-in-a-generation inflection point and all of us are operating in unprecedented conditions. Also, it looks like crypto-currency is here to stay as evidenced by financial institutions like Tesla, Mastercard and BNY Mellon starting to validate digital currencies future. Also remember the Gamestop Corp. frenzy that erupted in January after a group of disgruntled traders spent several weeks targeting short sellers by driving the price of that stock higher. And finally, all of this stimulus has basically propped up both the stock market and this economy.”