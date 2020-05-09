Sully Sullivan: Two critical things that have to happen to open up the economy in San Diego

NEW YORK (AP) — California officials have rattled off numerous shops and businesses that can now start reopening under rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus — but hair and nail salons are nowhere on the list.

For more than a week, salon owners have clamored to get back to work throughout the the state, but Gov. Gavin Newsom has them slated for a later reopening date that could be weeks away. Stylists have shown up at county board meetings, pleading for officials to let them go to work so they can earn a living without making house calls that violate the rules.

This week, an association of salons and barber shops said it would sue to try to force Newsom to let them reopen sooner, arguing they already undergo extensive training on sanitation and are licensed by the state.

“I have dealt at a very close proximity with cashiers, with Walmart associates, with Costco and Sam’s Club associates, with a Home Depot guy who helped me cut some wood. None of them had gloves; only some of them had masks,” said Fred Jones, public policy director and legal counsel for the Professional Beauty Federation of California.

“There’s not going to be a salon in California, when we reopen, that doesn’t have both. We are trained in this,” he said.

