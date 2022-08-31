Sully: The Inflation Reduction act pushes U.S. toward “whopper of a recession”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Weeks ago the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act which was then signed into law by President Biden.

The act mainly consists of a series of climate actions, some healthcare initiatives, and minimal action against inflation.

KUSI contributor and co-host of “On The Air with Sully and Little Tommy” Sully joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss his predictions about whether or not the Inflation Reduction Act will worsen the state of U.S. economics.