Sully: The real reason you and I pay taxes but many corporations don’t

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Few corporations pay 21% of their reported pre-tax earnings in corporate income tax, according to KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan.

That’s because there are many ways to reduce the amount of taxable income subject to that tax rate.

“Corporations care a lot less what the rate is than they do with their ability to continue to reduce their taxable income,” said Sully.