Sully: The stock market’s impact on 2020 presidential election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re closing out what may be the best August for stocks since 2000. That optimism looks to be staying put, as futures point higher on the heels of Friday’s records for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, according to KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan.

The election race starting to heat up and Sully discussed on Good Morning San Diego how the stock market may impact the presidential election.

“At first glance, the best August stock market in 36 years plays well into Donald Trump’s reelection because in the three months prior to November elections, positive stock market returns have pushed incumbent party presidential victories 86% of the time,” said Sully.

According to Sully, in 1928, when stocks rose 5% or more in August like we have this month again, the best August in 36 years – stocks often struggle in the following months meaning historically speaking, we should be experiencing a sideways to down market for the next few months may be in favor of Biden.

When the S&P 500 is down from the end of August through the Election, the incumbent party has lost the White House on all six occasions.