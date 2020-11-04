Sully: What happens to the economy if the outcome of the election isn’t known for weeks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The prospect of a long-contested election result, with both sides refusing to concede could prove really ugly for the economy and the stock market, according to KUSI Contributor Sully Sullivan.

In the contested 2000 election, it took until Dec. 12 for the matter to be decided: The Supreme Court ruled in favor of George W. Bush, and his Democratic opponent, Al Gore, gracefully conceded.

Rattled by the political uncertainty, the Dow fell by more than 7%, the S&P 10% and the NASDAQ 20%.