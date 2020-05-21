Summer camps for students & how to manage this summer with your kids during the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Right now students are suffering with the cancellation of all summer camps, internships, and job opportunities. Students aren’t able to find their passion or career development goals without experience or exposure.

Here are some tips:

1. Finding experts online virtually

2. How to find effective extracurriculars online

3. How to start projects this summer

4. How we created the virtual summer camp internship for lawyers, doctors, engineers, coders, business leaders, financiers, and consultants with over 35 guest speakers to help students find their passion. For more info on how we are doing this AND if you want direct TEENS to interview with me who have talked about us: https://collegeshortcuts.com/summercamp/

The founder of College Shortcuts, Neha Gupta, shared tips on how to help students find their passion or career development goals without experience or exposure on Good Morning San Diego.