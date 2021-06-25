Summer concert series kicks off in Santee

SANTEE (KUSI) – The Santee Summer Concert series in Santee has become a local tradition that draws crowds to a local park for free live music.

“We know people missed the concerts last year, and we are excited to be able to bring them back this summer,” said Jon Shellhammer, Special Events Supervisor. “We have a diverse lineup of bands ranging from Top 40 to country to blues. Our Thursday night concerts are a great way to start your weekends all summer long.”

The concerts are held at Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive. In addition, to live music, there will be a variety of food vendors and other fun activities. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and picnic in the park.

More information can be found at www.SanteeSummerConcerts.com