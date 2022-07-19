Summer is cooler with a pet! SD Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult dogs, cats, and small pets





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society is asking for the community to consider opening their hearts and homes to a shelter pet.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the shelter to get more details about the influx of animals in their care and preview some pups looking to be adopted.

After taking in more than 275 stray pets in the days following the July Fourth holiday, and with more still coming in, the nonprofit organization is running low on space — especially for large dogs.

If you’re able to adopt a pet, that adoption will make a difference for so many other animals in need.

To encourage adoptions, San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs, cats (7 months and older) and small pets through July 31.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.