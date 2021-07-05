Summer is leopard shark season in SoCal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Those enjoying warmer waters in La Jolla may find other creatures also appreciating the season’s temperate waters — leopard sharks!

Ms. Mallory Lindsay of Ms. Mallory Adventures, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the leopard sharks.

The leopard sharks can be found traversing the warm, shallow waters of La Jolla mid-June and December, peaking in July and August.

And of course, leopard sharks have leopard-like spots that are so unique that scientists use them to identify particular sharks, just like fingerprints for humans.

About 97% of La Jolla’s leopard sharks are female and pregnant.

The warm shallow waters make for ideal incubators, and the abundant food in the sand, rocky reefs, and kelp forests provide excellent sustenance for the sharks.

Anything with teeth can bite, said Ms. Mallory, but leopard sharks will not attack unless they feel threatened, as they are just there to enjoy the waters, just like humans.

However, if you’re swimming with them, keep your distance, don’t bother them, and you’ll have an amazing time, assured Ms. Mallory.