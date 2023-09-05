Summer moratorium lifted for street vendors, artists fight back claiming First Amendment rights





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that Labor Day has come and gone, the summer moratorium on street vending in the City of San Diego has been lifted.

Meaning, certain areas of the city’s beaches and parks will be available once again for legal street vendors to sell their goods.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the President of the Mission Beach Town Council, Larry Webb, who is concerned that the City of San Diego will make it even easier for the illegal street vendors to thrive, rather than enforce the laws.

Webb said the only area effected by the end of the summer moratorium is Ventura Place to the boardwalk. No vending rules will still be in place for other areas of Mission Beach.

Webb also explained there is big difference between selling goods, and rights protected by the First Amendment, which some artistic and religious vendors are trying to claim.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live from Ventura Place, where vending is allowed, as he outlined the latest failures by the City of San Diego to effectively regulate street vending, and how self-proclaimed “creators” are skirting the rules to their advantage.