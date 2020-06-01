Summer survival guide to help parents with their children this summer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Laura Hernandez is a mother of ten and has put together her summer survival guide to help parents who are wondering what to do with their children this summer.

The coronavirus pandemic has reduced number of summer camps, sports and many other children activities.

Hernandez joined Good Morning San Diego to help turn a potentially stressful summer into an enjoyable one that their families will never forget.

For more great information on her website visit MamaSystems.net.