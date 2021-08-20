Sun & Sea Festival in Imperial Beach is a free community event





IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- The 2021 Sun & Sea Festival is back in Imperial Beach, CA. The tradition of making sandcastles is the communities favorite part. This year looked a little different due to COVID-19 restrictions but the sandcastles were still built. You can’t miss this giant sandcastle in IB. At night and early morning, it’s lit up in color!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was in Imperial Beach and spoke with one of the IB Posse members, Leonard Gonzales about the sandcastle. Gonzales says, “My favorite part of making the sandcastles is the response from the community. It’s been amazing!”

This is the largest sandcastle to ever be built in Imperial Beach and it will be at Pier Plaza until August 22nd.