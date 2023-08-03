Sunbreak Ranch proposing new facility to combat out-of-control homeless crisis in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to get worse, new solutions are being proposed by concerned residents, organizations and politicians.

Even Mayor Todd Gloria has completely changed his tune on his stance, now echoing the Republican stance that it is “not compassionate to leave people out on the streets.”

A recent proposal to create an all “inclusive” homeless facility in Miramar called Sunbreak Ranch.

