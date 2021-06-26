SunDown Sessions presents Yacht Rock Sunday Brunch in Mission Beach





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s time to get nautical as SunDown Sessions will be holding the Yacht Rock Sunday Brunch at the Tower Beach Club in Mission Beach on June 27 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Music will be performed by Yacht Rock tribute group “Band Overboard.”

Chris Cantore, Radio Veteran and Event Organizer, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

Guests are encouraged to dress in nautical style or yachty character.

Guests can enjoy scenic views, artisan food, and unlimited drinks and live music.

The Full Bay Views/Outdoors tickets are sold out, but Partial Views/Indoors (open air) are still available for $59 per person, plus a $5 service fee.

Please keep in mind this event does NOT take place on a yacht.

For more information visit: www.yachtrockbrunch.com