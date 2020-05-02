Sunny weekend predicted for San Diego, then heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seasonal temperatures, weak onshore flow and overnight low clouds along the coast and in the valleys were predicted over the next two to three days, the weather service said Saturday.

The most noticeable warming will occur Tuesday through Thursday as a weak ridging pattern takes hold, the National Weather Service said.

The highs Saturday were expected to be 70-75 degrees near the coast and 74-79 inland with light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be the hottest days of the week, with highs 12 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Temperatures in the lower deserts will climb above 100 with ease, with highest temperatures in the range of 105-110.

Marine layer clouds will be largely suppressed Tuesday through Friday.

Beginning Friday, temperatures will drop, with overnight low clouds likely becoming more widespread next weekend, the NWS said.

Along the coast, a short period swell of 8-10 seconds will produce steep waves and rough seas at times Saturday through Monday, forecasters said. Otherwise, no hazardous marine weather is expected through Wednesday.

🌡️ A significant warm-up is in store for the upcoming week 🌡️ A warming trend will start Mon, with the hottest days Wed and Thu. The lower deserts could see highs near 110, and the inland valleys will be well in the 90s. Some valley areas may reach 100 degrees. #cawx pic.twitter.com/EqTc5Oyax5 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 2, 2020