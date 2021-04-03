Sunrise Easter service from Mt. Helix Park to be streamed online

LA MESA (KUSI) – For the second year in a row, Mt. Helix Park will be closed this Easter Sunday, as the Mt. Helix Park Foundation has moved the it to an online steaming service at 6:30 a.m. on April 4 due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Mt. Helix Park would like to give a special thanks to Faith Chapel for helping make the event possible this year.

For more information visit the Mt. Helix Park website here.

Krista Bishop Powers, MBA and Executive Director at Mt. Helix Park Foundation, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for the Easter Service update.