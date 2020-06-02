Sunroad Auto Group to give away new vehicles for unsung heroes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sunroad Auto group is looking for nominations of unsung heroes in the San Diego community.

The group said the person could be a grocery store worker, the delivery guy, a nurse, or your neighbor that made you masks and buys groceries for their elderly neighbors.

Sunroad Auto wants to know about them and then a committee of respected San Diegans will be choosing 9 winners to receive a 3 year lease on a new vehicle.

When asked how did Sunroad Auto come up with the idea for this campaign, general manager, Taso Theodorou, said “Rather than just saying thanks for your hard work we wanted to do something.”

More than 200 nominations so far of nurses that are working 12 hours at night and then don’t sleep when they get home instead they start homeschooling their kids right away, or a college kid home from college that organized a group of 50 people that now volunteer at different food banks

Visit SunroadAuto.com for full information and rules. They are accepting nominations through June 30th.