Sunroad Unsung Heroes car giveaway on Good Morning San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sunroad Auto found unsung heroes in the San Diego community to receive a 3 year lease on a new vehicle.

The group said the person could be a grocery store worker, the delivery guy, a nurse, or your neighbor that made you masks and buys groceries for their elderly neighbors.

Two winners were announced on Good Morning San Diego. Jill Calvert and Kevin Daley won a car from the group.