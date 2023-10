Sunset View Elementary school takes part in National Walk to School Day

POINT LOMA (KUSI)- October 4th marks National Walk to School Day across the United States. The tradition began in 1997 and students across the country walk to school to celebrate the annual event. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was in Point Loma and joined in on the fun with students from Sunset View Elementary. The annual event promotes a healthy and active lifestyle and it’s a tradition they hope to continue for many years to come.