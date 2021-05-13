Sup. Anderson proves state violating local law on placement of SVPs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI has been closely following the state’s approval for placement of certain sexually violent predators in San Diego’s East County, where many of them end up.

Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents District 2, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how he believes the state has violated local law regarding the placement of SVPs.

“If they’re going to cut corners with code compliance, they’re required by the state to monitor these sexually violent predators 7/24.” Supervisor Anderson said. “If I can’t trust them to tell the truth about where they’re placing people, how can we trust them to monitor these sexually violent predators?”

Anderson described that the process of placing these SVPs lacked imperative transparency and that he would work with Senator Brian Jones, who represents the 38th Senate District, and county officials to amend this process.