Sup. Desmond continues to fight for local control of San Diego County’s reopening process

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution asking the governor’s office for more local control when it comes to any further restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also approved funding for numerous capital improvement projects that were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Supervisor Jim Desmond has been leading the fight against Newsom’s broad control over San Diego County’s reopening process, and joined KUSI News to explain what this approval means for our region.

It continues to be a frustration seeing hundreds and thousands of people funnel through grocery stores and Costco’s every weekend, while street fairs, family entertainment centers, and LEGOLAND can’t operate. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) October 27, 2020

Again, the state is picking winners and losers, allowing certain businesses to operate. Why can a rock-climbing facility open, “safely”, according to the State, and bowling alley can’t? — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) October 27, 2020

The trust of the people continues to dwindle because of the lack of information and the lack of transparency coming from the state. pic.twitter.com/hlfkND4YC0 — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) October 27, 2020