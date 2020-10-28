Sup. Desmond continues to fight for local control of San Diego County’s reopening process
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution asking the governor’s office for more local control when it comes to any further restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also approved funding for numerous capital improvement projects that were put on hold due to the pandemic.
Supervisor Jim Desmond has been leading the fight against Newsom’s broad control over San Diego County’s reopening process, and joined KUSI News to explain what this approval means for our region.