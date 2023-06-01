Sup. Jim Desmond: Congestion pricing aims to change our behavior, pushes for public transit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrats across California are pushing for a Congestion Pricing plan that would charge you for driving at peak hours.

The plan is obviously facing backlash from the public, and Republicans in all levels of government.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has been outspoken about his opposition to Congestions Pricing, as he warns it is an effort to change your behavior, and get you to be reliant on public transportation.

Desmond appeared on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss why he is opposed to this idea.

Government is pushing for change in people's behavior, but are they listening to what we want? Instead of embracing the freedom of driving, they're trying to force us into public transit. This isn't the government's role! Let's have the freedom to choose how we commute.… — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) May 31, 2023

This is their plan. Tax people into submission and force them into public transit. https://t.co/FlIaTDR9uV — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) June 1, 2023