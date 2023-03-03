Sup. Jim Desmond reacts to SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas saying there will be “no road user charge”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas asserted that “there will be no road user charge in the regional plan.”

But Vargas clearly left the door open for the state to implement a road user charge, aka mileage tax, or even a future road user charge after 2025.

Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond reacted to Vargas statement, explaining that he is happy to hear her say those words.

According to SANDAG Chair @SupNoraVargas, “there will be no road user charge in the regional plan.” She then clarified that, "there will not be Road User Charge in the 2025 plan." Full Interview: https://t.co/YodkItTuCG pic.twitter.com/cDxZbzNKhX — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 2, 2023