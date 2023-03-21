Sup. Jim Desmond: SANDAG must fulfill past promises and taxpayer dollars for SR-78 in light of sinkhole





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a major sinkhole developed on State Route 78, causing significant havoc for commuters in North County. The closure began on March 17th and has now been extended through the rest of the week.

While thousands of San Diegans have been affected, County Supervisor Jim Desmond warns that SANDAG continues to disregard the voters’ wishes to fund SR-78.

Desmond points to a 2004 voter-approved half-cent tax sales tax that promised upgrades to SR-78 as a priority.

Nearly 20 years later, and the promise has not yet been fulfilled. Supervisor Desmond says, “It is time for SANDAG to come back to the table with a regional transportation plan that benefits everyone in San Diego County. Their top priority should be the SR-78 HOV lanes and an interchange at the I-5. Additionally, they should not tax people out of their vehicles by charging them for every mile they drive.”

In wake of the massive sinkhole impacting travel on SR-78, Supervisor Jim Desmond appeared on KUSI News to demand SANDAG prioritize improvements to the transportation route.

Regarding the sinkhole construction clogging the 78 freeway, Supervisor @jim_desmond released the following statement pointing to @SANDAG's broken promises to San Diego taxpayers. More info: https://t.co/e76ZOnNytZ pic.twitter.com/x3rkwRS7tu — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 21, 2023