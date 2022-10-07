Sup. Jim Desmond sends letter to state demanding Liberty Healthcare SVP records





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State of California has been placing Sexual Violent Predators (SVP) in San Diego County to live permanently after release from jail and/or prison.

On Thursday, Supervisor Desmond submitted a Public Records Act request for all contracts, stipulations and rules between the State of California and Liberty Healthcare.

Supervisor Desmond feels it is vital that the public have an understanding of what the rules are for when a Sexually Violent Predator is placed in a home.

For example, can they go to the grocery store or pick up their mail, what happens if they’re evacuated, does the County of San Diego have to pay the bills for more law enforcement? The State & Liberty have been reluctant to share, but this will force them to hand over this information.

There are five more SVPs pending placement in San Diego County by the end of 2022.

Supervisor Jim Desmond and Belinda Drieci, whose daughter was molested in 1993 by Michael Martinez, the SVP who is potentially going to be placed in Borrego Springs, despite strong opposition from the public.

THE LETTER October 4, 2022

Stephanie Clendenin, Director

California Department of State Hospitals

1215 O Street

Sacramento, CA 95814 Dear Director Clendenin, This is a formal California Public Records Act (CPRA) request, pursuant to Government Code Section 6250 et seq. I’m writing to request copies of the following records for all Sexually Violent Predators (SVPs) placed in San Diego County and all pending placement: • All contracts and MOUs between the State of California and Liberty Healthcare Corporation pertaining to SVPs.

• All plans, procedures, and contingency plans on record for SVPs in the community. Including, but not limited to, emergency procedures for unexpected escape, evacuations for disasters (such as wildfires).

• Monitoring and evaluation documents for placed SVPs.

• Site evaluation criteria to evaluate if a particular property is deemed appropriate by Liberty Healthcare Corporation or the State of California.

• All copies of information and criteria provided by Liberty Healthcare Corporation to Courts for decision.

• Records of incidences that required response and intervention.

• Frequency of in person visits and extent and nature of daily monitoring.

• Transportation contracts.

• Medical or other healthcare provisions.

• Financial documents and all funding sources through the State of California and other funding sources.

• All other information between the State of California and Liberty Healthcare Corporation. In responding to this request, please keep in mind that Article 1, § 3(b)(2) of the California Constitution expressly requires you to broadly construe all provisions that further the public’s right of access, and to apply any limitations on access as narrowly as possible. Sincerely, JIM DESMOND

Fifth District Supervisor

County of San Diego

