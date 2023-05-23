Sup. Joel Anderson: Unincorporated area residents need SANDAG representation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson and community group planning members held a press conference Tuesday to advocate for unincorporated area representation on SANDAG.

There are about 400,000 residents in unincorporated areas of San Diego County, and they have zero representation on the SANDAG Board.

Anderson pointed out that many of the small cities in San Diego County have far less residents, and have a SANDAG representative.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with Anderson before his press conference, where he praised Chair Nora Vargas for her “inclusiveness,” and added that he doesn’t believe any of his colleagues at SANDAG will fight this plan.

Anderson has teamed up with Vargas to present a resolution to make this idea a reality.

SANDAG currently uses the controversial weighted voting system, but Anderson did not clarify how much weight the unincorporated representative would get if the seat becomes official.

RELATED STORY: SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas: There will be no Mileage Tax or Road User Charge (for now)

SANDAG Chair @SupNoraVargas attempts to distance herself from the unpopular mileage tax, noting that the state “will make the final decision.” She carefully called it a “road user charge,” while making clear voters must approve new taxes. pic.twitter.com/1IkfSRG6My — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 31, 2023