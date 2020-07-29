Sup. Nathan Fletcher discusses how San Diego County can get off Gavin Newsom’s watchlist

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has been on California’s watchlist for about three weeks now.

Tuesday, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to see if we are seeing positive results from the recent mandated closures, and what more we can do to get off of Newsom’s watchlist and allow our small business owners to reopen and continue operations before they are forced to permanently closed.