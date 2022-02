Super Bowl 56 betting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first super bowl of the online era is upon us and millions of Americans are eligible to put in wagers.

Vice President of Race and Sports Operations for Westgate Las Vegas, Jay Kornegay, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego,” to disclose the mystery behind Super Bowl bets.

It is estimated that billions of American dollars are being invested into the Super Bowl 56, Kornegay said.