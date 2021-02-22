Super Bowl Champion Lonie Paxton participates in Feeding San Diego’s Kind Human Challenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s Kind Humans Challenge is raising awareness and money for Feeding San Diego! For every image of the word KINDNESS posted to social Kindhumans will donate 20 meals to Feeding SanDiego.

The way it works is within your community, with the family or solo-spell kindness with something around you– from surfboards, bikes, to flowers or veggies- anything goes.

The goal is to raise awareness and money to help feed people in need by providing 20,000 meals to Feeding San Diego while spreading kindness and inspiring others to pass it on.

Feeding San Diego’s Kind Humans Challenge! For every image of the word KINDNESS posted to social Kindhumans will donate 20 meals to @feedingsandiego !! Be sure to tag @kindhumans_movement #kindhumanschallenge Join us on @kusi_gmsd in our 9am hour for details. pic.twitter.com/sO97Dw0KA7 — Lauren Phinney KUSI (@LaurenKUSI) February 22, 2021

Former NFL player Lonie Paxton played for the Patriots for eight years then the Broncos now lives in San Diego with his wife and four kid is part of this movement and a big supporter of FEEDING San Diego.

The three time Super Bowl champion joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Kind Humans Challenge.