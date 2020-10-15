SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in tonight’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in Chula Vista and is worth $31,825.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $18 million, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 21, 37, 52, 53, 58 and the Mega number was 5. The jackpot was $17 million.

The drawing was the 11th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.