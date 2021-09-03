Supervisor Anderson opposes declaring ‘COVID-19 misinformation’ a public health crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Late Tuesday evening, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 down party lines to declare “COVID- 19 misinformation” a public health crisis and to adopt a series of recommendations to actively combat it.

The resolution was authored and introduced by Chair Nathan Fletcher, and the vote made San Diego County the first local government in the country to pass such a measure.

The vote was touted as a success from Fletcher, and even U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who acknowledged San Diego county’s first-of-its-kind policy declaring medical misinformation a public health crisis.

On Tuesday night, @SanDiegoCounty Board of Supervisors voted to declare health misinformation a public health crisis. I'm grateful @SupFletcher took on this issue—it’s the kind of bold action we need to ensure we all have accurate, science-based information to inform our health. https://t.co/IijApZvnrH — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) September 2, 2021

Opponents to the measure believe San Diego County is the first jurisdiction in America to do this because it is outrageous, and a direct attack on the First Amendment right to free speech.

Both Republican Supervisors, Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson, voted no. But the vote was held after hours of debate featuring testimony from hundreds of residents, the large majority of which opposed the measure. Fletcher characterized them as “mostly right wing, anti-vaxxers.” Along with Fletcher, Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas voted yes.

The meeting lasted until almost midnight, and many of the people who spoke are vowing to continue fighting back against what they say are “tyrannical” policies.

County Supervisor Joel Anderson, who voted no, discussed his opposition with KUSI’s Matt Prichard on Good Evening San Diego.

Anderson explained that there is a big issue with officials using “political science,” instead of “medical science,” to determine what is and what isn’t misinformation.

Anderson used California’s ban on outdoor dining, which was strongly supported by Nathan Fletcher, as an example of how differing perspectives can be incorrectly deemed misinformation. Anderson explained the head of CDPH told people, “although no science backed up closing outdoor eating, they said to close outdoor eating because they didn’t want people in the community. So they pretended to have science to shut down businesses, when there was no science to back that up. And so when you have that misinformation, you are really playing with people’s health.”

Supervisor @JoelAndersonCA reminds San Diego that the Democrats used misinformation to justify shutting down outdoor dining, claiming it was dangerous just to keep people out of the community. Full Interview: https://t.co/x4AjHbIiNx pic.twitter.com/AYDRkd8wfh — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 3, 2021