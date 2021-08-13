Supervisor Anderson plans to increase enforcement capabilities against illegal pot shops

LA MESA (KUSI) – Supervisor Joel Anderson introduced an ordinance that would expedite the receivership process for County Counsel to take control of properties that have repeatedly violated the law by selling cannabis in unincorporated communities.

The board letter would also allocate an additional $1.2 million in funding for the District Attorney to help them prosecute criminals running the illegal cannabis operations.

Supervision Anderson stated, “These illegal pot shops are too often popping back up after being shut down, like a game of whack-a-mole. With this ordinance update, the receivership tool can be better utilized to keep these pot shops from opening back up.”

