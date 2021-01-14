Supervisor Anderson says scientific data must justify COVID enforcement efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After months of lockdowns, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved several COVID-19 measures, including stepped-up enforcement of businesses not complying with restrictions, and a fair and consistent application of policies based on scientific data.

On August 4, 2020 the Board of Supervisors considered three enforcement options and selected the lowest level of compliance enforcement. The new, Democrat controlled, Board of Supervisors reviewed those same enforcement options and chose to adopt all of the options that were originally presented last August.

The full scope of the compliance team now includes:

Inspections Responsive to Complaints Egregious cases in violation of state and county public health order Outbreaks Operation prohibited under public health order

Conduct Proactive Inspections (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Distribute Citations for Violating Safe Reopening Plan (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Businesses not in compliance with public health orders will not be eligible to receive County relief funding, as is legally possible (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Supervisor Jim Desmond voted against the measure, saying that he believes “all business sectors should have the opportunity to open and operate safely. The action also includes restricting relief funds to businesses.”

Newly elected Republican Supervisor Joel Anderson, sided with the three Democrats and voted in favor of the ramped up enforcement.

But, Anderson says he was joined by his Board colleagues to approve his proposal that restricts COVID enforcement, and prior to considering enforcement, the following must happen:

• Scientific Data proving the activity is a health risk must be produced

• Enforcement must be applied consistently and fairly

• Criteria used for enforcement must be released to the public

Anderson joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to clarify that he did not vote for increased enforcement, but he voted for enforcement “if proven by scientific data” that “should be applied fairly and consistently.”

Anderson further explained that up to this point, enforcement of the public health orders has been based on political considerations.