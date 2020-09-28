Supervisor Desmond and a group of elected officials unite to urge safe reopening of California

Posted by Supervisor Jeff Hewitt on Monday, September 28, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elected representatives from California have continued to be vocal in their support to safely reopen business in their respected jurisdiction. The OpenCalNow movement is comprised of a group of elected officials, leaders, and businesses working on behalf of the public to safely reopen California.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond at the event alongside Riverside County Supervisor Hewitt, and Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner.

The group is requesting local control over deciding how and when to reopen businesses in their respective districts.

Currently, all California districts must adhere to Governor Newsom’s strict reopening guidelines.

The complete list of elected officials who participated in the event is below:

Riverside County Supervisor, Jeff Hewitt

San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond

Orange County Supervisor, Donald Wagner

Riverside City Council, Chuck Conder

City of Menifee, Mayor Bill Zimmerman

City of Banning Mayor, Daniela Andrade

Calimesa Mayor Pro Tem, Lina Molina

Banning City Council, Art Welch

Beaumont City Council, Lloyd White

Beaumont City Council, Mike Lara

Calimesa City Council, Larry Smith

Calimesa City Council, Ed Clark

Menifee City Council, Dean Diene

Canyon Lake City Council, Jeremy Smith

Many local business leaders

Today, I stood next to Riverside County Supervisor, @SupervisorHewit , and Orange County Supervisor, @DonWagnerCA as we continue to ask for local control when it comes to reopening our businesses. pic.twitter.com/SvX4gzthkF — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) September 28, 2020