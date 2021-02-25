Supervisor Desmond asks Newsom to allow fans at Petco Park by Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you noticed the thousands of fans in the stands at various sporting events across the country? Most recently, 25,000 fans at the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, but the NFL had fans in many of their stadiums for the entire 2020 season.

The 2020 NLCS, played in Arlington, Texas, also allowed a limited number of fans to attend the games in October 2020.

But here in San Diego, Governor Gavin Newsom has refused to allow Californians to attend sporting events.

As the 2020 MLB season approached, Supervisor Jim Desmond is pushing to get fans back in the stands for Padres Opening Day.

Thursday morning, Desmond published a letter that he is sending to Governor Gavin Newsom, asking him to allow fans to return to Petco Park for upcoming sporting events, and the highly anticipated Padres Opening Day.

The letter read, “I’m asking you to allow limited attendance to all San Diego Padres home games starting with Opening Day on April 1. With a 25% capacity, for example, 10,611 San Diegans would be able to enjoy Opening Day, safely socially distanced. Many other cities and teams have changed the way they operate to keep their fans safe, by limiting areas where they can congregate and making masks mandatory.”

Desmond’s full letter is below:

Last week, KUSI asked Supervisor Nathan Fletcher if San Diego County would advise Gavin Newsom that fans can safely attend Padres games at Petco Park. Fletcher answered saying, “depends on where we are on Opening Day.”

Furthermore, on January 21, 2021, KUSI News asked if “anyone from the county is working with the state to safely get fans in the stands for Padres games?”

To no surprise, Fletcher avoided any criticism of Governor Newsom, and said San Diego County is working to lower coronavirus cases, which will allow fans to attend the upcoming Padres games.