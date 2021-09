Supervisor Desmond calls to stop SVP placements in SD County until state laws change

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the news of two possible placements of Sexually Violent Predators in San Diego County, Supervisor Jim Desmond is seeking to change state laws.

On October 5th, Supervisor Desmond will call on his colleagues to oppose all SVP placements until local jurisdictions are granted full veto authority. He spoke with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on his plan of attack.