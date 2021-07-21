Supervisor Desmond does not believe reinstating more mask mandates is necessary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The numbers of COVID-19 cases are rising in San Diego County due mostly to the Delta variant.

However, hospitalizations and ICU admittances remain low.

Representing District 5, County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss mask mandates.

The risk of vaccinated folks contracting the Delta variant still remain low, Supervisor Desmond said, and a large percentage of San Diego’s senior population have been vaccinated already, he added.

Overall, Supervisor Desmond does not believe that San Diego needs to instate any more mask mandates or lockdowns.