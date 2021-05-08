Supervisor Desmond explains why he voted against legal representation for undocumented immigrants





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted on a number of issues this past week, one being a controversial program that will provide taxpayer-funded legal representation for undocumented immigrants facing removal proceedings.

The board voted 3-2, with County Supervisor Jim Desmond being one of the county leaders who voted against funding attorneys for undocumented immigrants.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez asked Desmond why he voted against the measure, to which he responded that there are a few reasons explaining his choice.

Deportation is a federal issue, not a local issue, to which local tax should not be applied, Desmond explained.

U.S. citizens are not automatically given attorneys in civil cases, unlike criminal cases, he said, then questioned why undocumented immigrants should be given the option of automatic legal representation in civil cases.