Supervisor Desmond highlights the inconsistencies in Newsom’s new lockdown order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Again citing rising coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths over the past month, Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced plans for a “regional stay-at-home order” that will be implemented in areas running low on intensive-care unit beds. The order would be triggered when ICU bed availability in a select region falls below 15%. Although no region met that criteria as of Thursday, Newsom said the Southern California region could meet it in a matter of days.

But, unlike the state’s four-tiered coronavirus monitoring system, which grades every county individually, the new stay-at-home order will apply more broadly to five “regions” in the state: Southern California, the Bay Area, the greater Sacramento area, Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

This new grouping of regions takes away the small amount of local control San Diego County had on our own reopening process. As of December 4, 2020, San Diego County ICU bed capacity is at 77.3%, but only 30% of the ICU capacity is COVID-19 patients.

Despite being well under Governor Newsom’s new 85% capacity limit, the “Southern California” region is expected to hit the trigger in the next few days.

Furthermore, Desmond explained the ICU capacity to hit the trigger outlined in Newsom’s new stay-at-home order counts all ICU patients, not just COVID-19 patients.

Desmond explained how businesses like restaurants have already spent thousands of dollars adapting constantly changing government regulations throughout the pandemic, but under the new “Stay-At-Home Order” restaurants are forced to close down all of their dining operations. Desmond slammed Newsom for once again issuing orders that will put more people out of work, resulting in more people filing for unemployment.

