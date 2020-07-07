Supervisor Desmond: New coronavirus restrictions are too heavy handed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After two weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, San Diego County public health officials have halted all indoor operations in businesses such as bars, restaurants, museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters and family entertainment centers.

Outdoor dining will still be permitted for restaurants, as will delivery and takeout. The restrictions, which took effect Tuesday morning, will be in place for at least three weeks.

Breweries and pubs serving food must stop all on-site consumption, whether that be indoor or outdoor, but are allowed to remain open for curbside service of food and beverages, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

Wineries and distilleries can have outdoor service. Officials did not clarify why the distinction was made between the alcohol-producing businesses.

Supervisor Jim Desmond Good Morning San Diego to talk about Governor Gavin Newsom rolling back business openings due to recent spike in California’s COVID-19 cases.

“The see-sawing of people’s businesses and livelihood is awful. Businesses that have abided by the rules, practiced the social distancing, required masks are now being punished because of a few bad actors,” said Desmond.

The new health orders came as officials reported 274 new cases Monday, the fewest reported since June 22. The number of COVID-19 cases reported locally since the pandemic began is now 17,000, and the number of deaths remains the same at 387.

Of the 7,667 tests reported Monday, 4% returned positive. The county’s 14-day average of daily positive tests is 5.3%.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said Monday that more bad news is likely coming.

“Deaths lag behind hospitalizations, which lag behind cases,” she said, comparing the pattern to what health officials see with seasonal influenza.

According to Wooten, of the 21 community outbreaks reported in the last seven days, 16 have occurred at restaurants or bars, including one Monday.

The number of new outbreaks is above the trigger of seven in seven days. A community setting is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting from different households.