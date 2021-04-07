Supervisor Desmond on San Diego moving to Orange tier





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County moves into the less-restrictive orange tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening system Wednesday, owing to the state reaching the milestone of 4 million vaccinations administered in the low-income communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

Meeting that goal triggers an adjustment of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy that will allow San Diego County to quickly advance into the orange tier, allowing for increased attendance limits at most businesses and a reopening of bars outdoors.

The region can move into the orange tier because its case rate has been fewer than 6 cases per every 100,000 residents for the last two weeks, after moving to the red tier on March 17.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to share his reaction to the change in tier. “I am glad where we are today. We are going to have more vaccinations opening up so the greater part of our nation will have a vaccine.”

Wednesday, the county will lift the 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries that has been in place since July, Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

The orange tier includes restaurants being able to operate at 50% of capacity — or 200 customers, whichever is fewer — while bars without food service may begin outdoors operations. Museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters and places of worship may have 50% of capacity indoors.

Amusement parks may increase attendance to 25% of capacity for in- state visitors. Gyms, bowling alleys and family entertainment centers can allow 25% capacity indoors and indoor pools can reopen.

Sporting events, concerts and other live events can increase attendance to 33% of capacity for in-state fans. There will be no capacity limits for indoor retail shopping.