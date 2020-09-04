Supervisor Desmond opposes early release of convicted animal abuser due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Convicted animal abuser David Herbert is going to be considered for early parole under the COVID-19 early release program.

Herbert was convicted for abusing his neighbors’ dogs, including poisoning them and gouging out the eye of a Siberian husky, vandalism, residential burglary and using a weapon during the commission of a crime. Last year, he was sentenced to more than nine years in custody. However, because of COVID-19 the State of California is considering letting him be released back into Oceanside

Supervisor Jim Desmond is strongly against the release, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why.

Desmond also shared his thoughts on the ongoing discussions surrounding school openings