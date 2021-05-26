Supervisor Desmond proposes ‘Dine-Out and Help-Out’ to boost restaurant business

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has submitted a $50 million proposal for his “Dine-Out and Help-Out” restaurant program to the Chief Administrative Officer for American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Federal Government has designated $300 million to San Diego County for COVID-19 recovery efforts.

A comparable program in the United Kingdom yielded successful results as customers were given 50% off meals, or up to $10 per person.

The UK’s program saw a 216% increase in reservations.

The program will come as no cost to restaurant owners throughout San Diego County, who will be reimbursed fully.

Supervisor Desmond himself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his proposed program.

Restaurants were among those who took the biggest blows during the pandemic, especially during the first week of April 2020, in which foot traffic fell between 60% and 77%, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

Even as the city entered the purple tier in January of 2021, business activity remained low at between 26% to 61% below pre-pandemic levels.